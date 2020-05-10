Representatives must have good character

Representatives must have good character

{{featured_button_text}}

What "is" a representative of the people?

A representative (or senator) is elected to represent the electorate in fulfillment of their campaign promises. This can only be accomplished if a candidate expresses his or her honest political positions and then stays true to those expressed positions if elected. All elected officials are required to take the Montana Oath of Office promising to uphold the federal and state Constitutions and "discharge the duties of my office with fidelity."

You are not qualified to be a representative if:

♦ You think you are smarter than those electing you.

♦ You are seeking personal power, fame or money.

♦ The election is more about you than what you represent.

♦ You have to hide what you believe to be accepted.

♦ Your political beliefs are not tied to your personal principles.

To campaign in support of certain policies or a party platform and then vote contrary to those same principles later is a violation of that pledge of fidelity. You declare to all your disdain for the voters, your insincerity and your dishonesty.

A candidate's character is their most important qualification. Unless a candidate can be trusted, campaign promises are worse than meaningless.

Richard Hulse,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blame Bullock
Letters

Blame Bullock

“What we did to suppress the virus during the stay-at-home order worked.” —Governor Bullock

Olszewski refuses to be bought
Letters

Olszewski refuses to be bought

Having escaped a communist country by age 15, and my family having legally moved to the “land of the free” with its promises, I am deeply grat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News