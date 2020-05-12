Representatives must work to protect access to public lands

If you care about access to public lands for hiking, hunting, 4-wheeling or just enjoying, you had better be aware of what is going on in Montana.

Mostly out-of-state land buyers are blocking access to U.S. Forest Service land and keeping millions of acres as their own personal property. There was a report about the Crazy Mountains, that landowners are putting up signs:"No Forest Service access."

We have been seeing more and more of that, in fact one of the things U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte got called on in Bozeman, was that he was blocking people from public access. We cannot have people in office who intend to take over public lands for themselves and big corporations. We have to vote for those who care about keeping the public lands open for multi use.

"Keep out, no access," is not what we want to see when we hunt, fish, hike or 4-wheel.

When you buy land adjacent to public lands, the access to the public must be kept open. If it hadn't been for Sen. Pat Williams years ago, we wouldn't have a Bob Marshall Wilderness. He was a fighter for public access to our lands.

Watch the intentions of politicians.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

