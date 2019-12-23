In a very strange turn of events, the Republican Party has become the party of Russia. The mutual admiration society between Vladimir Putin and President Trump is something that all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, should find quite alarming.
Putin is an unabashed brutal dictator. His political opponents are at best marginalized, or more likely, imprisoned or even killed. He sends his military to invade adjacent sovereign nations, kill their citizens and annex their territory.
Seems like our current president would like to conduct his office in the same manner, but fortunately for us, the Constitution stands in his way.
Since an impeachment trial in the Senate has zero chance of removing him from office, our only hope to preserve our democracy is to vote him out of office next year.
David Pauli,
Forest Grove, Oregon