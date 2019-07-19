I am a registered Republican in Montana. I was appalled at the recent tweets of our president, whose vile rhetoric is now not a surprise but commonplace.
What was equally appalling were the comments from U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines about the president's tweets. Neither Gianforte nor Daines referenced the the tweets as offensive or racist but rather commented that "Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals ... I stand with @realdonaldtrump" (Daines).
Gianforte did not offer his personal comment but rather relied on a spokesman to state "Greg will continue standing against socialism and working to protect our Montana way of life."
Both men shifted their comments to Democrats and socialism without commenting on the issue at hand. What is becoming increasingly clear is that political ambition and party affiliation is more important than expressing comments against our current president's rhetoric.
It will be my pleasure to vote against both of these men at election time by rejecting their ongoing support for our current president.
Ann Seymour,
Hamilton