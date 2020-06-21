Republican Betsy Ross thought experiment

Republican Betsy Ross thought experiment

{{featured_button_text}}

Many people appreciate the flag of the United States and what it symbolizes. I find that more conservative citizens are partial to it, often showing it on their social media profile. But what exactly does the U.S. flag represent to the flag wavers?

If Betsy Ross were to create a flag today, as legend had her do in 1776, and make it as today’s Republican, what would it look like? Obviously an GOP elephant would be in order. Would today’s Republicans include a star or stripe for any “blue state”?

Would the flag incorporate the Rebel Flag, perhaps in a way hidden to an untrained eye; Maybe the emblem for the National Rifle Association - or perhaps the icon for the National Petroleum Institute, or the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. As Donald Trump changed the GOP platform to pro-Russian at the 2016 Republican Convention, perhaps incorporate Russia’s tricolor flag.

Would they be so bold as to incorporate a replica of a $100 dollar bill, as arguably this might seem appropriate. Perhaps they would include the flag of the Southern Baptist Church with the open Bible and cross. I would be extremely interested in what U.S. flag today’s Republican would create.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Hoax' comment showed ignorance
Letters

'Hoax' comment showed ignorance

With all due respect to state Sen. Fred Thomas, his statement that "mask-wearing is a hoax to push government compliance" shows both his paran…

Elected office not a 'real job'?
Letters

Elected office not a 'real job'?

The Republican’s latest campaign ad is a real attempt at mud-slinging. It alleges that Mike Cooney has never held a “real job” because he has …

End tolerance of treason
Letters

End tolerance of treason

I am the child of immigrants from two British countries who met and married in the Port of Entry, New York City, where I grew up. For over 20 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News