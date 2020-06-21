Republican Betsy Ross thought experiment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many people appreciate the flag of the United States and what it symbolizes. I find that more conservative citizens are partial to it, often showing it on their social media profile. But what exactly does the U.S. flag represent to the flag wavers?

If Betsy Ross were to create a flag today, as legend had her do in 1776, and make it as today’s Republican, what would it look like? Obviously an GOP elephant would be in order. Would today’s Republicans include a star or stripe for any “blue state”?

Would the flag incorporate the Rebel Flag, perhaps in a way hidden to an untrained eye; Maybe the emblem for the National Rifle Association - or perhaps the icon for the National Petroleum Institute, or the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. As Donald Trump changed the GOP platform to pro-Russian at the 2016 Republican Convention, perhaps incorporate Russia’s tricolor flag.

Would they be so bold as to incorporate a replica of a $100 dollar bill, as arguably this might seem appropriate. Perhaps they would include the flag of the Southern Baptist Church with the open Bible and cross. I would be extremely interested in what U.S. flag today’s Republican would create.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

