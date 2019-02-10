Most Republicans seem to share a common pipe dream — that we can 1. have never-ending, fast economic growth and 2. freeze cultural mores, the country’s demographic makeup, the power of angry old white men, taxes and a host of other things in the mid-20th century.
Well, as some wise person said, you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Republicans had better decide which of these two desires they think is most important and learn to live without the other.
After a few more years of Donald Trump, both robust economic growth and evolutionary rather than revolutionary cultural change may be gone. The Republican cake will have disappeared without even being enjoyed.
David Cole,
Missoula