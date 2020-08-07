Republican candidates will deliver jobs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana governor candidate Greg Gianforte has brought high-paying private sector jobs into Montana.

Gianforte’s opponent, Mike Coone,y and his mentor Steve Bullock, are lifelong politicians. Neither knows how to create private sector jobs. They never have. Sending Washington, D.C., another politician to join Schumer, Pelosi, Bernie, A.O.C. and the Socialist Squad will not create jobs for Montana’s hard-working families.

Montana’s choice is clear.

We can go with: more government, fewer jobs, open borders, sanctuary cities, defund the police, adopt cancel culture, ban disagreeable speech, confiscate inappropriate guns and see how socialist governments always fail.

Or we can go with: strong borders, safe cities, support law enforcement, learn from our history, embrace freedom of speech, keep our guns and discover how entrepreneurial ingenuity will create more high paying private sector jobs. Together we can create more local employment for Montana families and our students graduating from Montana schools.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines has delivered on his promise of less government and more jobs.

This election vote Republican for jobs, jobs, jobs.

Edwin Johnson,

Gardiner

