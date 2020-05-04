Republican governors part of liberal agenda?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In their column on April 28, the Bitterroot Valley Carlsons wrote about “overreaching regulations initiated by many Democrat governors... They (many state and local governments) have taken advantage of the medical concerns brought about by an invisible threat to promote their own liberal agendas.”

I suggest the Carlsons look a little bit to the west at Idaho. Idaho is one of the most conservative states in the Union; 80% of the members in its state legislature are Republicans. So, when Idaho’s Republican governor, Brad Little, issued a statewide stay-home order on March 25, my guess is it wasn’t an effort to promote a “liberal agenda.”

The Carlsons also wrote, “Even in times of war... our rights don’t go away.” I would suggest they take a look at the sedition act passed by the Montana legislature in 1918 that became the basis for the federal sedition law that was passed later that same year. Or, in my parents’ generation, the internment camps that American citizens were sent to during World War II.

I do understand that the column the Carlsons write is meant to be politically motivated. I just hope they will write with honesty and accuracy when they try to promote their agenda.