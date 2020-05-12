Republican Party drove country into ditch

I find it pretty rich that Don "KKK" Kaltschmidt (guest column, May 11) has the audacity to suggest that the Republican Party will save us from the ditch it drove us into!

Let me remind you, good sir, that your party, the GOP, took the surplus President Clinton, a Democrat I helped get elected, made for this country — only to have George W. Bush waste it on endless war and profiteering during his GOP years in office.

President Obama steered us through an economic recovery while Mitch McConnell told the country he “would not let any” of Obama's appointees to pass; how un-American!

There is no way you can honestly ask people to vote for a party that has only worked for their ideals. Shame on you for asking us to vote for a party that has demonstrated such animosity toward common sense and general human improvement. Put your head back in the sand; I heard it protects you from COVID-19.

Forest Henderson,

Missoula

