Hunter Biden used nepotism to gain a lucrative position in a foreign country. No one disputes this, and most people on the left will plainly say this was a boneheaded position of a vice president’s troubled son. But the party of the right merely uses this as some kind of justification for two unqualified family members in the White House promoting their business interests at taxpayers expense.
Hypocrisy, as of other matters, has degrees of severity. Clearly a speeding fine is not equal to a bank robbery charge. There are first-degree burns and third-degree burns.
The Republican Party lives and breathes hypocrisy. There is a Facebook group named Conservative Republican Hypocrisy, filling a needed niche. Of course cries of left hypocrisy also emanate from the right, but apparently not enough to devote an entire Facebook page to it? Hypocrisy is in the Republican DNA.
What does it matter, you may ask? It may not be against any standing laws. Blatant hypocrisy of elected officers, of all stripes, undermines the public’s confidence in the government, therefore weakening it. Is that the intended goal of the anti-government Republican Party? Perhaps that is the answer to this phenomenon?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula