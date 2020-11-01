Republican Party is most dangerous

As the results and the aftermath loom, there abides one image: The AR-AK armed “protectors of property” encircling the courthouse in June.

I’m sure, in many minds, it’s way past time for bleeding heart Missoula to get its comeuppance and become @realMontana (my makeup); aware that this state is "guns ‘n Jesus," not the brief parenthesis of light of Eddie’s Club and the 1960’s.

The bland, white, approachable Republican Party of the Gallopin’ Swede, Trucker Tim and Neoliberal Racicot has arrived at its intended objective manifestations: Manifest destines, survival of the fittest, admitees to the white heteropatriarchal meritocracy, the gathering of the gifted (prosperity gospel) and, lest they be unforgotten, doomsday preppers.

With Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and Occupant, we’re presented with enactors of the plan; this moment’s Republican Party, the most dangerous political body on the face of the earth.

I’m able to now embody the dread I felt in June at Broadway and Ryman: I saw the shock troops of the neoliberal planners right in front of me.

Occupant didn’t cross the Rubicon here; he’s merely the opportunistic executioner of the longtime plan of the Citizens United corporate, white supremacist, anti-feminist theocratic state.