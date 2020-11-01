 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican Party is most dangerous

Republican Party is most dangerous

{{featured_button_text}}

As the results and the aftermath loom, there abides one image: The AR-AK armed “protectors of property” encircling the courthouse in June.

I’m sure, in many minds, it’s way past time for bleeding heart Missoula to get its comeuppance and become @realMontana (my makeup); aware that this state is "guns ‘n Jesus," not the brief parenthesis of light of Eddie’s Club and the 1960’s.

The bland, white, approachable Republican Party of the Gallopin’ Swede, Trucker Tim and Neoliberal Racicot has arrived at its intended objective manifestations: Manifest destines, survival of the fittest, admitees to the white heteropatriarchal meritocracy, the gathering of the gifted (prosperity gospel) and, lest they be unforgotten, doomsday preppers.

With Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and Occupant, we’re presented with enactors of the plan; this moment’s Republican Party, the most dangerous political body on the face of the earth.

I’m able to now embody the dread I felt in June at Broadway and Ryman: I saw the shock troops of the neoliberal planners right in front of me.

Occupant didn’t cross the Rubicon here; he’s merely the opportunistic executioner of the longtime plan of the Citizens United corporate, white supremacist, anti-feminist theocratic state.

Bill Shea,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

We deserve better than Bullock
Letters

We deserve better than Bullock

It will be good next week to be able to read the newspaper online without popup ads of Steve Bullock doing a Hollywood pose and a negative ad …

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News