Republican Party is still Trump party

As has been quite well established in our nation, our constituent power structure favors the present Democratic leadership in the hopes for saving our democracy. But that is simply the beginning of what portends to be a long and divisive battle.

The reason is clear. Many Republicans in Congress fear for losing their jobs if they do not continue supporting Donald Trump. Fear is a powerful motivator. Always has been, regardless of political party affiliation or anything else. This is built into our human nature. Fear is driving our present unusual and dangerous political divisiveness.

Former President Trump, with his four years having the bully pulpit, constantly preached negative values. He strongly appealed to and energized millions who have become known as "Trump's base." And he still has their support for whatever he decides to do next in advancing politically. The Republican Party is, right now, still the Trump Party.

If, for example, the present Republicans in Congress decided to oppose Trump's continuing ways, he has threatened to lead a new party, "The Patriot Party." We can all just imagine the number of voters that would be erased from voting Republican in any of our next elections.