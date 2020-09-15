Republican Party needs to rebuild

In 1976, Gerald Ford was our Republican president. In 1974, as Vice President, he had taken over as president when Richard Nixon resigned because of the Watergate affair. Nixon had taken aggressive steps to cover up the crimes. There were even impeachment proceedings against him. Washington Post reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein had publicly revealed Nixon's role in the conspiracy. Nixon buckled and officially resigned on August 8, 1974. President Ford then pardoned Nixon "for any crimes he may have committed while in office". Between 1974 and 1976, the GOP was beginning to lose support with party members because of powerful politicians backing president Ford's pardoning of a crime.