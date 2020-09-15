 Skip to main content
Republican Party needs to rebuild

History does repeat itself. Back in 1976, Jimmy Carter's Democratic election campaign clearly parallels the political situation of today. This situation involves a Republican party losing reputation and power.

In 1976, Gerald Ford was our Republican president. In 1974, as Vice President, he had taken over as president when Richard Nixon resigned because of the Watergate affair. Nixon had taken aggressive steps to cover up the crimes. There were even impeachment proceedings against him. Washington Post reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein had publicly revealed Nixon's role in the conspiracy. Nixon buckled and officially resigned on August 8, 1974. President Ford then pardoned Nixon "for any crimes he may have committed while in office". Between 1974 and 1976, the GOP was beginning to lose support with party members because of powerful politicians backing president Ford's pardoning of a crime.

Today we have a Republican party which is again losing support with party members because of powerful politicians backing Trump for his lies and lack of leadership. The fact is, the majority of "We the People" preferred honesty, integrity, and demonstrated democratic values in our leaders back in the 70's and still do now.

Interestingly, reporter and author, Bob Woodward continues to be involved in promoting political leadership that demonstrates the values "We the People" hold dear.

The best thing for the GOP is to lose this coming election, have new leadership within their party and begin it's rebuilding to be the Republican party with respected power and proper focus.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

