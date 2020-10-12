Republican politicians have forgotten what it means to be American

On a near daily basis, the political party formerly known as “Republican” reminds us why it no longer exists as a legitimate American political party, and the mainstream media should cease treating is as such. Republican politicians of today bear no resemblance to forebears like Lincoln, Eisenhower or Theodore Roosevelt.

Something is wrong when — in order to win votes — an entire group of elected politicians tries to undermine Americans’ right to vote, make it harder (and more expensive) for sick people to get healthcare, turn a blind eye to blatant corruption, cheat, lie, and generally sow division and discord in American society.

If Republican politicians have to rely on undermining longstanding American democratic institutions and values in order to build and maintain power, then they are no longer functioning as part of the U.S. political system. Instead, they have become a radical, anti-American cult, more akin to Afghanistan’s Taliban, regularly demonstrating contempt for their fellow Americans.

I encourage my fellow citizens of all political leanings to vote AGAINST EVERY Republican politician on your ballot— for they have forgotten not only what it means to be a leader, but what it means to be an American.

Derek Goldman

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0