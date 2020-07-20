Republican politicians need to stand up

Many countries are returning to normal life after heeding the advice of scientists in their response to the pandemic. The United States, however, is plunging ever deeper into epidemiological catastrophe. This could have been avoided. Instead of fighting the virus that threatens millions of lives, Trump spent months denying that it was a problem and insisting that the scientific reality was a liberal hoax. More recently, he has sought to discredit his administration’s own public health officials and scientists, tweeted a video of a supporter shouting “White Power,” declared his unwavering support for monuments to treasonous Confederate slaveowners, rewarded Putin for placing bounties on American soldiers by inviting Russia to join the G7, and enthusiastically endorsed voter suppression in an attempt to ban mail-in voting (which has worked just fine in Montana for many years). Daines and Gianforte, like nearly all Republican politicians, are utterly spineless in their refusal to stand up to their racist, authoritarian, and maliciously incompetent leader. The GOP has fully embraced white supremacy in the hopes that it will distract voters from its overwhelming failure to address the pandemic. A vote for any Republican in November is a vote for racism, ignorance, and disease.