The recent story of Montana Secretary of State, Republican Corey Stapleton trying to get the Green Party on the Montana November ballot through the courts out of his personal calling to have more democracy - not peel off Democratic votes mind you - made me want to fully get an idea of the potentially influential Secretary of States of the 50 states.

Some states in recent years have had audacious hijinks from the GOP Secretary of State. Kansas and Georgia come to mind. It seems that hijinks increase proportionally to changing demographics. What about those other Secretary of States? What else can we expect from these soon?

Come to find out there are 25 Republican Secretary of States (3 swing states) whose duties include elections to 13 Democrats (4 swing states) of the same. The remaining 12 states have a board who are primarily the front for state elections. Obviously, having twice as many Republicans in Secretary of State roles with election responsibilities over Democrats has not gone unnoticed. One might even think that these positions might have been specially targeted by the GOP. But I’m rather cynical of the Republican political party, I confess.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

