Republican Senators and Congressmen supporting a Democratic vote

The Founders believed differing ideas presented by competing political parties would strengthen and protect our nascent government. Unfortunately, instead of improving the lives of our citizens, or defending them from the pandemic, the sole ruling issue the current GOP has is retention of power. They didn’t even pretend to have any guiding principles this year by not presenting a platform. Most Americans approve of the ACA, Roe vs. Wade, doing more on climate change, clean water and air, universal background checks, while disapproving of the 2017 tax act, family separation and stealing funds from the military to build a border wall. The current GOP is on the wrong side of all these issues, while they balloon the deficit and trade imbalance. Instead, they hope to stay in power through the undemocratic maneuvers of voter intimidation, suppression, gerrymandering, fear mongering and misinformation. Hard to make that into a platform. Not surprisingly, thousands of Republican leaders, who know the GOP is failing because of the current president, Republican Senators and Congressmen, are actively supporting a Democratic vote. Join them. It will only hurt for a little while, but is necessary to build a relevant GOP for the future.