 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican Senators and Congressmen supporting a Democratic vote

Republican Senators and Congressmen supporting a Democratic vote

{{featured_button_text}}

The Founders believed differing ideas presented by competing political parties would strengthen and protect our nascent government. Unfortunately, instead of improving the lives of our citizens, or defending them from the pandemic, the sole ruling issue the current GOP has is retention of power. They didn’t even pretend to have any guiding principles this year by not presenting a platform. Most Americans approve of the ACA, Roe vs. Wade, doing more on climate change, clean water and air, universal background checks, while disapproving of the 2017 tax act, family separation and stealing funds from the military to build a border wall. The current GOP is on the wrong side of all these issues, while they balloon the deficit and trade imbalance. Instead, they hope to stay in power through the undemocratic maneuvers of voter intimidation, suppression, gerrymandering, fear mongering and misinformation. Hard to make that into a platform. Not surprisingly, thousands of Republican leaders, who know the GOP is failing because of the current president, Republican Senators and Congressmen, are actively supporting a Democratic vote. Join them. It will only hurt for a little while, but is necessary to build a relevant GOP for the future.

William Ritchie,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News