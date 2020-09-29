 Skip to main content
Republican theme is fear

With every election comes the tired Republican theme: fear.

They're coming for our guns. To overturn a constitutional amendment takes a two-thirds vote in both the U.S. House and Senate or tw- thirds of the State legislatures to agree.

Fear: Socialism. This country is inundated with socialism. Public lands, roads, schools, libraries and parks. Any program paid for with tax dollars for the American people to avail themselves to is, if not socialism, what is it?

Fear: Illegal voting. Mail-in ballots will create fraudulent voting. Even our Montana Republicans want to force us to vote in person. As we are in the middle of a pandemic that could be deadly; they will make it more difficult to find places to vote because very few people will volunteer to work the polls. As it is illegal to cast a fraudulent ballot in a federal election, how many would take a chance when the cost is up to $10,000 and five years in prison? Trumps' commission to find those 3 million illegal voters in the 2016 election found exactly none and quietly disappeared.

Fear: Someone is coming for us. This time it happens to be "the liberal mob." Believing in the rule of law, the Constitution and being both ethical and possessing morals, unlike Pino, I am a proud member of this mob.

As for Republicans Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte and all who support and worship this Pino, they either possess the same immoralities or they will do and say anything for their own agendas, not the people they claim they will represent.

John Walden,

Missoula

