Republican values and priorities are out of sync

I find it ironic (and more than a little bit worrisome) that so many Montanans have bought into a Conservative Republican ideology that's militantly anti-environmental.

Clearly, Republican values and priorities are notably out-of-sync with a deepening understanding of how critically important it is, for us human beings to protect and preserve an intact, life-sustaining Natural-World (which is, in fact, a veritable form of providence...well deserving of our intelligent care.)

Predictably, plenary Republican governance of the Treasure State will mean an accelerated ruination of the environmental qualities that, so far, still define Montana, and make Montana the good, and beautiful, and wonderful place it is. The certainty of that outcome should, I would think, make Montanans think twice about using their votes to empower a mentality that's apparently denatured, and, quite obviously, obsolete.