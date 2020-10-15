 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican values and priorities are out of sync

Republican values and priorities are out of sync

{{featured_button_text}}

I find it ironic (and more than a little bit worrisome) that so many Montanans have bought into a Conservative Republican ideology that's militantly anti-environmental.

Clearly, Republican values and priorities are notably out-of-sync with a deepening understanding of how critically important it is, for us human beings to protect and preserve an intact, life-sustaining Natural-World (which is, in fact, a veritable form of providence...well deserving of our intelligent care.)

Predictably, plenary Republican governance of the Treasure State will mean an accelerated ruination of the environmental qualities that, so far, still define Montana, and make Montana the good, and beautiful, and wonderful place it is. The certainty of that outcome should, I would think, make Montanans think twice about using their votes to empower a mentality that's apparently denatured, and, quite obviously, obsolete.

T. Azzara,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News