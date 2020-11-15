Republican voters must like COVID

If you voted for a Republican, you have to be proud of what you have done. I do not think that you care anything about people in this country. You really think this man cares? You will succeed when you finally decide to grow up and decide to take care of your family.
Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell have withheld money to help you survive. If you like what the Republicans have done for COVID, you must be anxious to get your payout from your family wills. Also, I know you don’t have children.
I am sure you do not have a mirror anywhere around.
Harold Stanley,
Missoula
