I see that Missoulian columnist George Ochenski is singing the praises of Republican in name only (RINO), his pal Bob Brown. I can only say that to be praised by a radical, hateful leftist, like Ochenski, is proof that Brown is exactly why real Republicans are fed up with RINOs like him. You are known by the company you keep, and Bob, you can keep Ochenski. If you are leaving the Republican Party, good riddance.