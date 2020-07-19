Republicans are fed up with RINOs

Republicans are fed up with RINOs

{{featured_button_text}}

I see that Missoulian columnist George Ochenski is singing the praises of Republican in name only (RINO), his pal Bob Brown. I can only say that to be praised by a radical, hateful leftist, like Ochenski, is proof that Brown is exactly why real Republicans are fed up with RINOs like him. You are known by the company you keep, and Bob, you can keep Ochenski. If you are leaving the Republican Party, good riddance.

Phil Christensen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Tough enough to wear masks
Letters

Tough enough to wear masks

Montanans are a hardy lot. If you think wearing a mask is tough, try having your foot stomped on by a horse sometime; or run a hay baler in 90…

Marijuana arrests expose racism
Letters

Marijuana arrests expose racism

In 2006, when John Engen was elected mayor, voters passed a resolution making marijuana possession the lowest priority crime. What did new May…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News