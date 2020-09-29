What's going on in Washington DC? What are the Republicans up to? Four years ago the Republicans created a rule in order to steal a set on the Supreme Court. Which they did. Now four years later they are going to break there own rules in order to steal another seat on the Supreme Court.
What? Is there one honest Republican in Washington? Can we ever trust any of the Republicans again?
The Republicans are killing their own party.
LaVon D. Brillhart,
Dillon
