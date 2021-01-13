Republicans are polluting country

I say to the Republican Party: You, the Party of Lawlessness and Disorder, that welcomes into its ranks all manner of crazy, that huddles in a corner filled with lies and idiotic conspiracy theories to avoid tackling the real issues facing the USA today, you are, ideologically speaking, the worst Superfund site in the country. We will be dealing with your loathsome pollution for years, if not decades, into the future.
I hear all of your recent backpedaling speeches denouncing the hate and violence that you yourself incited through your long years of assault on truth and decency, and leave you with this thought. If you keep riding backwards on a dead horse, the party's only possible destination is irrelevance.
Linda Holtom,
Missoula