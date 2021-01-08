Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and actions (or lack of action) makes me and others believe this. I don't think 60 court cases or any other proof is going to change my mind. Thanks, Steve and Matt, and the rest of the Republicans for making this a legitimate argument, who needs proof?

What is the state Republican leadership view on this issue? They don't like violence but what about their views on Trump's actions, we have heard nothing. Where are the Carlsons after years of spewing Trump propaganda, what are Brad Tschida's views, I've never heard him this silent. What are the Republican leadership people in the House and Senate view on this Republican disgrace? Your silence tells me you still agree with trumps actions inciting violence against his own government. It's time to leave the Trump cult and get a grip on reality.