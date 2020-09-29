 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans base campaigns on fear

Republicans base campaigns on fear

{{featured_button_text}}

Republican Campaigning 101: Tell all of us stupid people just who it is that we must fear, and then declare themselves our saviors from these evil entities.

In 2016, we needed to fear the Mexicans flooding across the border to commit sexual assaults against our wives and daughters. As this election year began, we learned that we need to fear the Chinese conspirators in the COVID-19 pandemic (our plight must have nothing to do with our poor response), then as the desperation mounted, it morphed into some bizarre claim that all Democrats are socialists deserving of our fear. (What? Among all of my Republican and Democratic friends and relatives, I’ve never met a socialist. We Democrats invest in the market, strive to make our lives better, and care about our neighbors.)

The strategy now includes images of criminals dancing on cars, claiming that this is the wish of the Democrats (I know of none who would excuse any criminal behavior, looting, arson, assault). How absurd!

I’m embarrassed for those who create these TV ads and the 8x11 stiff postcards that arrive in my mailbox every day showing grainy photos of prominent evil Democrats.

Finally, I am a gun enthusiast and an owner of many handguns and long guns (all purchases involved background checks) who knows that the very makeup of the Constitution provides that the Second Amendment is not going anywhere (Google what it takes to remove an amendment!) despite the fear-mongering that announces “They’re going to take your guns.” Get real!

I can’t wait until this election is over and the battle with Donald Trump’s ego contesting it is also over.

America is better than this!

Greg Seltzer,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Rosendale has nothing to offer
Letters

Rosendale has nothing to offer

Maryland Matt Rosendale's latest ad offers nothing but fear mongering about Kathleen Williams. It's all Maryland Matt has to offer. He's been …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News