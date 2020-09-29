Republicans base campaigns on fear

Republican Campaigning 101: Tell all of us stupid people just who it is that we must fear, and then declare themselves our saviors from these evil entities.

In 2016, we needed to fear the Mexicans flooding across the border to commit sexual assaults against our wives and daughters. As this election year began, we learned that we need to fear the Chinese conspirators in the COVID-19 pandemic (our plight must have nothing to do with our poor response), then as the desperation mounted, it morphed into some bizarre claim that all Democrats are socialists deserving of our fear. (What? Among all of my Republican and Democratic friends and relatives, I’ve never met a socialist. We Democrats invest in the market, strive to make our lives better, and care about our neighbors.)

The strategy now includes images of criminals dancing on cars, claiming that this is the wish of the Democrats (I know of none who would excuse any criminal behavior, looting, arson, assault). How absurd!

I’m embarrassed for those who create these TV ads and the 8x11 stiff postcards that arrive in my mailbox every day showing grainy photos of prominent evil Democrats.