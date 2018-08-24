I've become convinced, that 80 percent of the Republican Party are complicit in treason. This includes Daines and Gianforte. If Hillary had pulled a tenth of what our traitor and chief has pulled, she would already have been impeached! With my blessings. I would like to know if Mitch McConnell sold his soul for a giant tax cut for the mega wealthy.
I have an accusation, and that's all this is! Did Melania marry the Donald for love of Donald, or love of Mother Russia! Just saying! 90 percent of all the supposed scandals of Hillary where just that, accusations.
I'm going to work very hard to elect Dems.
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula