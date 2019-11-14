A look at Democratic gains in the days of Watergate may explain why the Republican Party is so hesitant to show any public Donald Trump disapproval.
In the midterms in 1974, voting turnout was down 10% from 1972. The Democratic Party gained 49 seats in the House, four seats in the Senate and four state governors.
Compare this with last year’s midterms. Democrats gained 41 House seats and seven governorships, but lost two Senate seats.
In special elections during Watergate, all four went to Democrats. Information from vital statistics indicate that in 1972 there was a 2.8% change for Republicans, but in 1974 this turned to 11.1% for Democrats. The losses above were not that of Grover Cleveland’s conservative Democratic Party, which in 1894 lost 125 house and four senate seats during a depression.
My thoughts are that the people who control the Republican Party now do not wish to repeat the 1974 midterm in 2020. However, the losses of last year and a possible severe recession are also factors. A trap door may still open on the GOP next year. Yet, there appears to be no policy changes, only a double-down of Trumpism.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula