Your president (IMPOTUS) just murdered your family in the middle of Fifth Avenue. Mine too. There are several credible witnesses who’ve sworn statements to the grand jury. Donald Trump himself repeatedly admits that’s exactly what he’s done and that it was “perfect.” His errand boy, Mick Mulvaney, stated, “We murder families all the time. Get over it!”
The case is going to trial. But the majority of the jury is taking orders from the defendant. Sen. Lindsay Graham, GOP poster boy for proud Republican hypocrisy, just stated that he isn’t interested in the facts. The evidence. The truth. Justice. He’s admitted he’s going to acquit the murderer because they’re on the same team. Screw the Constitution and his oath of office. And while they’re at it, screw the victims of his crimes. Screw justice. This is synonymous with the Republican brand.
You don’t care about right or wrong. You have no values or standards. You prove it with your support of this most corrupt of all U.S. presidents.
So what do we make of you, Republicans? Is it illogical that you are all equally corrupt, that there’s no level to which you’ll stoop supporting this criminal regime?
Nope. You disgrace America.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula