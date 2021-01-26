Republicans emulating dinosaurs

Senator Daines: I just received the latest Republican screed about our losing jobs by stopping the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris climate agreement.
It is time for you and your colleagues to develop plans for increasing the number and quality of jobs while also helping our planet. Rather than screaming into the wind about having to deal with fossil fuel emissions and climate change, show some leadership to allow the United States to move from dirty energy and use that wind as well as solar and other technologies.
Republicans are emulating the dinosaurs that couldn't survive the loss of their habitat and hastening that date.
Arlene Walker-Andrews,
Missoula