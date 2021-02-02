Republicans fiddle while state burns

Donald Trump punted responsibility for COVID-19 management back to cities and states that don't have the revenue or infrastructure to mount effective efforts. Mitch McConnell said cities and states ought to just declare bankruptcy. These two actions illustrate the brain-dead state of Republican leadership. Their commitment is to lower their taxes and create smaller government, whatever the cost to the nation.

Under the current crisis, the proper name for smaller government is dumber government. Having recently given trillions of dollars in tax breaks to the super-rich, Republicans now balk at the cost of helping desperate people pay rent and buy food. One in seven children in America is hungry. Republicans in Helena fiddle while our state burns. Republicans in Washington fan the flames.