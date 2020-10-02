 Skip to main content
Republicans have no value system

Republicans have no value system

Republican now stands for (R) Racists, (E) Elites: Without cause (Their parents put them where they are. Your parents were probably kept from higher achieving by these elite group. (P) Punish poor to keep them down. (U) Undo all of the progress that President Obama and Democrats made. (B) Baseless lies that cause fear about our most treasured asset (Freedom for All to easily Vote). (L) Liars They lie about any things that they are doing to destroy our Country. (I) Inbred superiority falsely attributed to parenting.(C) CALLOUS DISREGARD FOR THOSE THAT THEY DEEM TO BE LESSER. (A) Anti American needs to confront RUSSIA. (N) No value system to support Americans.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula 

