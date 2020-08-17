Republicans ignoring science

Under Senate Republican “leadership” during COVID-19, and the White House providing no guidance, Montanans in March averaged 10 cases a day. In the past two weeks (Aug. 1-14), there were 113 cases every day. Children are now more at risk, and Republicans want to ignore science and endanger them with back-to-school marching orders? Now? Close low, open high? When the Republican leadership disavowed the CDC, NIH, and WHO medical experts, and instead proffered an “all’s well” story, Montanans are up to a total of nearly 6,000 cases and 100 deaths. Democratic leadership sought to have greater financial support for small businesses and “the little guy” to tide them over through sheltering-in-place. Sen. Steve Daines and his Republican cohorts were in favor of and got the vast majority of financial support for the big corporations. It is time for a far different approach to this health and financial crisis, and I am confident Steve Bullock and Joe Biden-Kamala Harris are far more likely to effectively pursue both, for Montana and the rest of the country.