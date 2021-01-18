Republicans need to respect the Constitution

Dear Senator Daines,
Our country has thrived for over 200 years due to respect for our Constitution and the rule of law. The only exception was during the insurrection of the Civil War years. As a southerner now living in Montana I was appalled to see the Confederate battle flag flying inside the capitol of the United States, something that never happened in the 1800s. The Republican party under Lincoln saved us then and can save us now, but only if it rids itself of radical elements.
We desperately need a healthy two-party system in this country. Our Democracy depends on it. That will only happen if Republicans return to their roots of respect for the Constitution and the rule of law and truth. The violent anarchists and white supremacists inflamed by President Trump do not and should not represent the party of Lincoln. What happened on Jan. 6, was as much sedition as what the southern states did during the Civil War.
It is your solemn duty to vote to impeach Donald Trump and assure he can never run for office again when this comes before the Senate. You already have taken a step in the right direction when you decided not to oppose certifying Joe Biden’s clear election win. You must recognize that Trump’s lawlessness cost the Republican Party the Presidency, the House, and the Senate, all lost in a 2 year period. Please take the next step and vote to recover the Republican Party that once existed by excising the cancer of Donald Trump for all time.
Jerome Walker, M.D.,
Missoula