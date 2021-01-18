Republicans need to respect the Constitution

Dear Senator Daines,

Our country has thrived for over 200 years due to respect for our Constitution and the rule of law. The only exception was during the insurrection of the Civil War years. As a southerner now living in Montana I was appalled to see the Confederate battle flag flying inside the capitol of the United States, something that never happened in the 1800s. The Republican party under Lincoln saved us then and can save us now, but only if it rids itself of radical elements.

We desperately need a healthy two-party system in this country. Our Democracy depends on it. That will only happen if Republicans return to their roots of respect for the Constitution and the rule of law and truth. The violent anarchists and white supremacists inflamed by President Trump do not and should not represent the party of Lincoln. What happened on Jan. 6, was as much sedition as what the southern states did during the Civil War.