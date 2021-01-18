Republicans need to show belief in Constitution

I believe in the United States of America, its Constitution, and our two-party system. While the full buck of the blame for leaving our country reeling from Covid—almost 400,000 deaths, a failed vaccination plan, and the economy in tatters—and the Capitol looking like a war zone with 20,000 plus troops, razor wire, and security check-points lies at the feet of our forty-fifth president, there is an extra 90 - 95 cents of blame to lay at the feet of every establishment Republican who has enabled him.

If you care about your legacy, if you want your Republican party—the party of Lincoln—to thrive, you must show with your rhetoric, your actions and your votes that you too believe in the United States of America, its Constitution, and our two-party system. If you and other Republican senators besides the uniquely brave Mitt Romney of Utah had listened to the evidence at Trump's first impeachment trial, voted to convict, removed him from office and prevented him from holding office again, we'd all be in a better place. You took a step that direction in voting to certify the electoral college vote. Thank you. Take the next step at his next impeachment trial and vote to convict him.