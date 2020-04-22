Republicans only care about wealthy

The coronavirus affects the afflicted, the Afro-Americans, the ancient, the incarcerated, the Indians, the indigent, the undocumented, the unemployed and the uninformed, but not the affluent and influential.
The Republicans want to reopen the economy to help the rich and the re-election, and couldn't care less about the rest of us.
Jim Beyer,
Missoula
