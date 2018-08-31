I have now read two letters to editor by Republicans with the same spin (i.e., lies), regarding health care/Jon Tester.
Tester voted for Obamacare, yes. However, the Republicans have owned all three branches of government, as they let (and/or encouraged) all the bad things happen to rise health costs, like the "individual mandate," pre-existing conditions being re-established statewise, and executive action discontinuing subsidizing cost in the hope that it will price itself out of existence, and Republicans will eliminate health care by default.
What a cowardly way to govern.
Matt Rosendale wrote an opinion piece (Aug. 15) saying Obamacare should be eliminated, and no plan to replace it except a (cheaper) plan to let the young opt not to have insurance and the old/sickly be hit with pre-existing conditions, meaning Rosendale doesn't have any other "replacement plan" either, just like Donald Trump. Anyway, it makes no difference what Rosendale believes, because he will take the "Trump complete allegiance" if elected and do whatever he wants — as a rubber stamp.
Therefore, I propose that this healthcare mess is on the Republican watch, and not the plan that Tester foresaw when he voted for Obamacare.
Michael O'Lear,
Missoula