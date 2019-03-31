Just read in today’s paper how the Republican-led Legislature is considering additional work requirements for folks already working who have such poor paying jobs that they are barely above the federal poverty level. Evidently, similar work requirements have been blocked by a U.S. District Court judge in two other states which presumably are also led by Republican lawmakers. Then, later in the the paper, our Republican-led Legislature has apparently passed the bill forcing rate payers to foot the cost guaranteeing NorthWestern Energy’s investment in a Coalstrip power plant that is scheduled to be shut down, prohibiting state regulators from questioning the deal. I guess we can always count on Republicans to protect business interests at the expense of the rest of us. By the way, have you figured what your federal income tax increase will be yet? Thanks GOP, for all that you do — to us.
James Wood,
Missoula