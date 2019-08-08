Last night a caller on Bob Kincaid’s show remarked that Republicans will always do the very least that they can, preferably nothing, to address any major problem. The foot-dragging and excuse-making of 251-plus mass shootings and a weekend from hell is an example.
There is, of course, due to past Supreme Court decisions, rampant corruption in politics, particularly at the national level. Putting this aside, Republicans hate government ideologically. They somehow think that the flow of money and services will magically make "the trains run on time." This of course is pure fantasy, as both good government and governance is essential.
No country worth living in has an ineffective government. Somalia is a perfect example of the chaos from no government. Common sense tells us people are not good at what they don’t like. And putting a hater of an organization in charge of the organization is the quickest path to failure one can find. You really have to go back to Eisenhower to find a Republican president who appreciated government. His ideology was rejected by the right.
Consider your ideology carefully. We are all in this "insane asylum" together and effective government is vital.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula