Your president should be removed from office. He is mentally ill. He’s unqualified and is disqualified from being president. The Republican Party sees it, and couldn’t care less.
You recognize that Donald Trump is the worst person alive. He doesn’t know his job, not that it matters to you. He does virtually nothing anyway. His ignorance of his office, our relationships with allies and enemies alike, of the economy, and all the other things about which a president should know something, are beyond his grasp.
Trump damages our country by his foolishness with Russia, North Korea and China. The GOP, and you, still support this boob. Your endorsement of his incompetence marks you as particularly un/anti-American.
Today’s Republicans are the worst excuse for Americans I’ve ever seen. Hypocrisy in politics is old news. There is, however, no equivalency between Democrats and Republicans. All the bluster from the right about how your policies are the only way to run this country is just malarkey.
An accused serial rapist as president, concentration camps, conspiring to defraud the United States of America’s presidential election; that’s all fine by you. You’ll overlook treasonous crimes — when committed by Republicans! It’s always party over country with you.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula