Republicans quiet to avoid Trump ire

Republicans quiet to avoid Trump ire

As I listen to the 24/7 news, I am stuck by how critical the media, generally, is that the Republicans in positions of leadership are not speaking out against Donald Trump.

To me it seems that theses elected legislators are simply wanting to "save their own skin." Trump rules by fear, anger and attack. Any one of these legislators who dares speak out against him will be viciously attacked by him.

Trump still has a couple months in his position of power. During his remaining time in power, he can do great harm to the career of anyone who speaks out against him.

If I were one of those Republicans in positions of power, I would probably be quiet, too. How about you?

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

