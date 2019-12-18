To fellow Christians: You have made three fatal mistakes for our American republic:
1. Equating the Republican political party with the kingdom of God. No earthly organization deserves that elevation. 2. Thinking the repeal of Roe v. Wade will solve the problem when your time, involvement, energy, money and perseverance is required. 3. Doing the exact same thing as the Israelites did at the time of Samuel: Becoming so tired of your civic responsibilities of becoming informed, checking out leadership candidates, using your brain in figuring out who is worthy, and holding them accountable, you want a king to do everything for you.
Well, you have a king now and your Republican Party is going to make it official by not impeaching President Trump and removing him from office as he well deserves, and you are letting it happen, even cheering them on. As the Bible says, "There is nothing new under the sun."
Linda Aronson,
Darby