Republicans should be concerned

Uh oh! Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled the pin on the money for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's aluminum project in Kentucky. That’s not good news for the Republicans. People like U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and San Francisco Giants owner Charles Johnson that are such American patriots that they spent the 4th of July in Russia a couple years ago should be concerned. They might be rethinking that decision, among others.

The intelligence report compiled during President Donald Trump's reign that has now been declassified contains some good things. It blows the lid off the Hunter Biden lie. It points out the direct fact that the Republicans knew they were lying about Chinese election interference in our election too. It also names names and reveals how they were tied together regarding the Ukrainian mess.

The Republicans are in an embarrassing situation. Putin is asking for a meeting with President Joe Biden in a public format, and it seems that he no longer has a lap dog in the White House. Do the Republicans condemn Biden for not bowing to Putin like Trump would have? It’s going to be interesting.

Maybe our patriotic Sen. Daines has some insight.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

