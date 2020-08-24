Republicans should be outraged

Before you were a lifelong Republican, those of you who are, you were an American: country first, party second. Now, we have an American president who appointed a Postmaster General who subsequently ordered the dismantling and removal of mail sorting machines so that fewer votes could be counted in the upcoming election. As an American first and a Republican second, you should be outraged.
Robert Logan,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!