Republicans should have moral strategy

Republicans should have moral strategy

From the top down, the Republican Party has become the party of lies. The biggest, blackest lie is election fraud. They have maintained this absurd claim for years without ever demonstrating that it occurs on any significant level.

Now that nationwide efforts bring more new voters to the polls, Republicans everywhere are erecting roadblocks to increased voter participation. Why? Because new voters tend to be poor, or rural, or non-white, or any combination of these, and therefore, they tend to vote as Democrats.

It is a national disgrace that an entire political party works to undermine the foundation of our democratic system. If Republicans hope to recover any moral standing, they must develop a moral strategy: instead of keeping people from voting, they should stop supporting policies and programs that appeal only to wealth and white grievance.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

