Republicans should lead, show courage

Republicans should lead, show courage

Republican candidates who have tied yourselves to Donald Trump, you have some explaining to do. Why haven’t you joined the throngs of patriotic Republican leaders who have denounced his lawlessness? Montana’s Mark Racicot and Bob Brown, along with former Republican national security experts and others, have protested publicly to protect the country. Show young people what the government’s obligation “to promote the general welfare” means. Model personal responsibility and courage.

Rather than tout your NRA ratings, use them to lead. Explain that suspects must be charged and heard, not threatened, or shot, and that protest is a First Amendment right. Stop the threats of armed insurrection if the president were to lose this election. Support the governors and mayors trying to protect their people from the coronavirus, not the president encouraging violence against government officials. “Liberate Michigan!” ended as feared, with the plot to kidnap the governor. Help students learn the difference between freedom and license. At the very least, public service means knowing and acting on that difference.

Our own Mike Mansfield, Senate majority leader for 16 years, was known for asking whether a proposal would serve the whole country. We crave such leadership. Please, step up.

Laure Pengelly Drake,

Missoula

