Republicans should not lead response

Polling conducted by pollsters in Donald Trump’s circle clearly shows Trump lost due to his pandemic response at the federal level.

His response was in complete agreement to any other Republican who would have been in his place in the Oval Office. The same “states have all the responsibility” thinking would have dominated any other from their party. There may be a rare exception, but who? With wishful thinking one might imagine a Mitt Romney not bungling the response as a president, but he is a Republican albatross now, and his party support would have been for the same as administered by Donald Trump.

Instead of softening their “bad government fetish,” they are now enacting more voter suppression across states controlled by their party. Across red and purple states nationwide the strategy continues, perhaps in a more disparate fashion now.

They are completely on board with minority rule; it has not changed one iota. If it’s ideological-driven or greed-driven, some combination or other factor really doesn’t matter. They must be kept out of control, period, in the foreseeable future. The next emergency requiring competent national leadership and a strong federal government response will be bungled.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

