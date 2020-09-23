 Skip to main content
Republicans show bald-faced hypocrisy

{{featured_button_text}}

The country has taken note of the bald-faced hypocrisy behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision — apparently supported by the overwhelming majority of his Republican colleagues, including our own Steve Daines — to push through on confirming President Trump’s pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court before the upcoming election, notwithstanding the fact that they took precisely the opposite position four years ago when Democrat Barack Obama was president and Justice Scalia’s seat opened up.

Back then, the Republicans articulated a somber principle that, given the profound consequences in making a lifetime appointment for the court, in an election year the voters should be entitled to decide who the next president should be, and that person should then determine who should fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

“Hypocrisy” may in fact be too kind a word under these circumstances. The Republican majority appears to be operating under the governing principle that “we’re doing it not because it’s fair or right, but because we think we can.”

One is sadly reminded of Jonathan Swift’s famous observation from three centuries ago: “I never wonder to see men wicked, but I often wonder to see them not ashamed."

Mark Connell,

Missoula

