Republicans show legislative hypocrisy

If you every had any doubt that Republicans were complete hypocrites, look no further than some of the bills being debated in Helena.

House Bill 200 would ban "sanctuary cities," of which Montana has none, and prohibit local government from enacting policies to not engage with federal law enforcement on immigration issues. Yet they have also introduced a bill to prohibit local law enforcement from enforcing federal bans on firearms and ammunition.

You can't have it both ways! On one hand prohibiting cooperation on federal laws you don't like, but mandating cooperation on laws you do like. And yet the Republicans claim that racism plays no part in HB 200.

And don't get me started on the absolute hypocrisy of the "party of freedom" trying to best to insert themselves in the private medical lives of women and transgenders. I have no doubt when these idiotic, divisive and immoral laws reach Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk he will not hesitate to sign them, much to the detriment of our once-proud state.

Roger Holtom,

Missoula

