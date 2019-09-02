Your unqualified, ignorant, crazy president values nothing. Republicans allowed him to run as one of their own. They stand for nothing. You support this swine. You stand for nothing. And the problem starts and ends with you.
Any other president who spouted the insane malarkey he does would be taken from the White House with a tranquilizer dart in his neck. He babbles, “This is not my trade war with China.” Then he looks to the sky and says “I am the chosen one.” This fool is unhinged. No response from you.
This is the one time I will invoke the “If Obama did this” premise. Imagine the exploding craniums we’d have seen among the folks on the right if President Obama named himself that, or “King of Israel” or “The Second Coming Of God.” Renowned “Christian” hypocrite, Jerry Falwell (one of the faves of the nutcase right wing) would have swallowed his own head.
Oh yeah. Trump wants to nuke hurricanes now. His words! Nothing from anyone on your side.
Trump’s an idiot. But you paid him $25 for that sweet MAGA hat. Back here on planet Earth we think you’re being played. Again.
You’re this con man’s dream.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula