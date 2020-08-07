Republicans, stop supporting Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hi, my name is Bob and I am a recovering Republican.

I am 62 years old. I voted for the Republican candidate from Gerald Ford in 1976 to George W. Bush in 2004. Today, given what the Republican Party has devolved into, I find it impossible to vote for any Republican.

The Republican Party has become the party of Donald Trump, which means lies, incompetence, misinformation and denial of science from climate change (it is a Chinese hoax) to COVID-19 (it will magically go away).

Trump’s Montana toadies, Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale, are willing passengers on the Trump Crazy Train. Bob Brown, former Republican state Senate president, stated he will not support them.

COVID-19, with 153,000 American deaths and counting, has tragically exposed the consequences of Trump in the Oval Office. This is nearly three times the 58,000 Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

Reasonable Republicans, look past the “D” after a candidate’s name on the ballot. Trump’s lies, incompetence, ego and irrational actions are facilitating the deaths of over 1,000 Americans each day.

Stop the madness that is the Trump administration. Restore decency and sanity to our country. Defend democracy and a free press. Save America. Dump Trump.